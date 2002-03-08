DivX 5.0 hits 1.5 million downloads

It didn't take long for DivX 5.0, the newest release of DivXNetworks Inc.'s video-compression technology, to break the 1 million mark. In fact, more than

1.5 million downloads of the software were completed within its first two days

of release.

The free software allows for playback of video files compressed using the

MPEG-4 (Moving Picture Expert Group_ standard. The company said users can download 90 minutes of DVD-quality

content in less that 30 minutes.

DivX hopes its player system and the company's flagship product, the Open

Video System, will jump-start video-on-demand delivery over Internet protocol-based

networks.