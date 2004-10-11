Divney Rejoins MTVN

The expected management shuffle at MTV Networks included a surprise revival, the return of ex-Comedy Central president Larry Divney to active duty.

He supposedly "retired" last spring, but new MTV Networks Chairman Judy McGrath has pulled him back in to act as COO of MTV Networks’ advertising sales unit. (It helped that Divney is actually still under contract to Comedy Central).

Divney replaces Bob Bakish, who moved into a slot at MTVN parent Viacom when ex-MTVN Chairman Tom Freston became co-president of the company.

Denmark West, formerly of Microsoft Corp., was named executive vice president of strategy and business development.