Divney Heads MTVN Sales

Larry Divney has been named president of MTV Networks ad sales, in charge of all of MTVN's networks, which include MTV: Music Television, VH1, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, TV Land, Country Music Television and Spike TV.

Divney returned to MTVN in October. He had retired last spring as president of Comedy Central, but was still under contract to Viacom and was pressed into service by new MTV Networks Chairman Judy McGrath as COO of the ad sales unit.

Divney succeeds Mark Rosenthal as head of ad sales. Rosenthal exited after Viacom Co-COO Tom Freston named McGrath to head up the cable channels.

McGrath had been group president, overseeing MTV, VH1, and Comedy Central, with Rosenthal president of MTV Networks.

Doug Rohrer, who has been senior VP, ad sales, for the MTVN music and comedy nets, has been named to a new post as EVP/senior adviser, focusing on new platforms, including VOD, internet broadband, and digital networks. Divney is looking for a replacement for Rohrer.

Sue Danaher remains executive VP, ad sales, for Nickelodeon, TV Land, Nick @ Nite, and Spike.

