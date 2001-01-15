Division debut delivers

Lifetime's new police drama, The Division,

pulled in a 3.1 rating/2.4 million homes on its Sunday, Jan. 7, debut. It drew the largest audience of any basic cable original series premiere in the past year and ranked as Lifetime's highest-rated original-series premiere ever. The second episode, played immediately after the first, scored a 2.4/1.9 million. The numbers helped pull Lifetime to No. 1 in prime time among basic cable networks for the first week of 2001, with an average 2.2/1.7 million households. Division

follows the stories of five female detectives in the San Francisco Police Department.