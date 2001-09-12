Diversity Week activities axed

New York - All cable Diversity Week activities, including the Walter

Kaitz Foundation Fund-Raising Dinner, were canceled Tuesday in light of the

terrorist attacks that tragically leveled the World Trade Center here.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association issued a statement

shortly before 1 p.m. saying that all of the cable-industry events scheduled for

this week were called off, as residents and visitors to Manhattan alike reeled

from news of the destruction of the twin towers by two hijacked airplanes, which

crashed into them and reduced them to rubble.

The Pentagon was also damaged as a plane slammed into it Tuesday morning.

In addition to Thursday's Kaitz dinner, the CTAM of New

York Blue Ribbon Breakfast slated for that same morning was also canceled.

The Kagan Broadband Summit conference taking place at the

Park Lane Hotel in midtown Manhattan held its first panel Tuesday, but following

the break, during which news of the World Trade Center collapse was learned,

conferees were unable to return to the discussion at hand, Kagan Associates said

on its Web site. The rest of the conference, on Wednesday, was also

canceled.

The National Association for Minorities in Communications'

gathering suffered a similar fate.