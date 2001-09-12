Diversity Week activities axed
New York - All cable Diversity Week activities, including the Walter
Kaitz Foundation Fund-Raising Dinner, were canceled Tuesday in light of the
terrorist attacks that tragically leveled the World Trade Center here.
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association issued a statement
shortly before 1 p.m. saying that all of the cable-industry events scheduled for
this week were called off, as residents and visitors to Manhattan alike reeled
from news of the destruction of the twin towers by two hijacked airplanes, which
crashed into them and reduced them to rubble.
The Pentagon was also damaged as a plane slammed into it Tuesday morning.
In addition to Thursday's Kaitz dinner, the CTAM of New
York Blue Ribbon Breakfast slated for that same morning was also canceled.
The Kagan Broadband Summit conference taking place at the
Park Lane Hotel in midtown Manhattan held its first panel Tuesday, but following
the break, during which news of the World Trade Center collapse was learned,
conferees were unable to return to the discussion at hand, Kagan Associates said
on its Web site. The rest of the conference, on Wednesday, was also
canceled.
The National Association for Minorities in Communications'
gathering suffered a similar fate.
