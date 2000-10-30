Diversity dividends
By Staff
Hiring women and minorities boosts the bottom line. That's the conclusion of a survey conducted by Women in Cable and Telecommunications, which the association plans to release Nov. 5, one day before its annual gala in Washington. The association probably won't name names, except to possibly point out some of the exceptional performers. "The goal is to convert this information as quickly as possible into tools companies can use," said Jim Flanigan, WICT spokesman.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.