Diversity coalition takes argument to FCC
Representatives of the creative community made their case Thursday for new government
rules that would force broadcast networks to devote at least 25 percent of their
prime-time schedule to programs produced outside of their own studios.
Members of the Coalition for Program Diversity met with Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael
Powell and commissioners Kevin Martin and Jonathan Adelstein.
Getting the face time were Stephen Cannell, Emmy Award-winning
writer/producer and chairman of Cannell Studios; Jon Mandel co-managing
director, MediaCom United States; Tom Werner, executive producer and founder,
Carsey-Werner-Mandabach; Kathy Garmezy, government-affairs director, Directors
Guild of America; John McGuire, senior advisor, Screen Actors Guild; and Ken Ziffren,
partner, Ziffren, Brittenham, Branca, Fischer, Gilbert-Lurie & Stiffelman
LLP and CPD co-counsel.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.