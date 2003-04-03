Diversity coalition takes argument to FCC

Representatives of the creative community made their case Thursday for new government

rules that would force broadcast networks to devote at least 25 percent of their

prime-time schedule to programs produced outside of their own studios.

Members of the Coalition for Program Diversity met with Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael

Powell and commissioners Kevin Martin and Jonathan Adelstein.

Getting the face time were Stephen Cannell, Emmy Award-winning

writer/producer and chairman of Cannell Studios; Jon Mandel co-managing

director, MediaCom United States; Tom Werner, executive producer and founder,

Carsey-Werner-Mandabach; Kathy Garmezy, government-affairs director, Directors

Guild of America; John McGuire, senior advisor, Screen Actors Guild; and Ken Ziffren,

partner, Ziffren, Brittenham, Branca, Fischer, Gilbert-Lurie & Stiffelman

LLP and CPD co-counsel.