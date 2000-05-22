DIVA brings VOD to Liberate

Liberate Technologies and DIVA have reached an agreement to integrate and market DIVA with the Liberate TV Platform software.

According to the agreement, access to DIVA's technology on the Liberate platform is expected to be available to Liberate's network-operator customers later this year, and Diva will join Liberate's PopTV program.

In a separate agreement, Liberate has invested $4 million in DIVA, and NTL Inc. has made a $6 million equity investment in Diva. NTL and Diva are working together to deploy video-on-demand over NTL's cable network in the UK.