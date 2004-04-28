Ditka Joins ESPN
Former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka will join ESPN as a National Football League analyst for Monday Quarterback, NFL Live, Monday Night Countdown and SportsCenter during the football season.
Ditka is one of only two people to have won the Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach and head coach. He has also been an analyst with CBS and NBC.
