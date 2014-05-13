Disturbed Man Rams WMAR Building With Truck, Enters

A man was detained by police in Baltimore after ramming into and hiding inside the WMAR Baltimore building on Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect was apprehended at about 4:30 p.m. by SWAT.

According to witnesses, a screaming man repeatedly tried to get inside the WMAR building around 11:45 a.m.

Investigative reporter Brian Kuebler tweeted, "suspect tried to get in building screaming LET ME IN and said he was God."

Employees of the Scripps-owned station were evacuated and have been broadcasting remotely.

“There is now a truck in the lobby,” tweeted news director Kelly Groft.

Police said the man was wearing a backpack, which heightened alerts that he could have been armed, according to ABC2News.com, though no shots were reported fired and he was arrested without incident.