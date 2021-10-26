DistroTV Adds Samsung, LG, Sony Smart Sets to FAST TV Platform

DistroTV said it has reached deals making its free ad-supported TV platform available on smart TVs produced by Samsung, LG and Sony.

DistroTV was already available via key streaming device partners including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and Google TV, as well as on mobile platforms like iOS and Android.

With CTV mushrooming, it was important for DistroTV to get more smart TV carriage.

“Our research shows that DistroTV viewership is on average occurring at a 15-times higher engagement rate on large screen devices versus mobile devices,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. “We’re thrilled to expand DistroTV’s video streaming experience through our new availability on these smart TVs, and to continue to provide our growing base of viewers with the content they crave, on the devices they prefer to watch on.”

DistroTV says it has a lineup of 150 channels, having added several over the past few months in an effort to appeal to a broader audience.