DistroTV Adds Bloomberg News Channels to Roster

DistroTV, an independent free ad-supported streaming TV platform, said it has added Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Quicktake to its 150-plus channel roster.

“Bloomberg Media is known for featuring independent voices who equip viewers with the news and analysis necessary to have an informed take on the latest in finance, technology, culture and politics, from the latest stock market trends to conversations surrounding the future of work to the pandemic’s ongoing impact on local businesses and communities,” said Navdeep Saini, founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. “The addition of these channels signify our ongoing commitment to deliver thought-provoking and engaging content to a globally-minded audience.”

DistroScale, started in 2013, provides media companies with a video platform for the web, apps and streaming. It launched DistroTV in 2019.

"The addition of Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Quicktake on DistroTV extends our reach to new audiences who are looking for trusted, global business news on streaming,” said M. Scott Havens, chief growth officer and global head of strategic partnerships, at Bloomberg Media. “Both networks provide a unique content offering that reaches decision makers, business professionals and rising leaders who have high expectations from the content and news they consume.”

DistroTV programming lineup includes CineLife, Euro News, Reelz, Law&Crime, Qello Concerts by Stingray, Magellan TV, People TV, Kweli TV, Canela TV, BritAsia, LiveFilmeraa, and Venus TV.