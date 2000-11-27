Dissing DTV sets

Part of LIN Television President Gary Chapman 's job as chairman of digital-broadcaster trade group MSTV is to blast set manufacturers for what station operators say is an effort to promote DVD players rather than digital TV receivers. He brought that criticism home last week at MSTV's annual Washington conference. In addition to calling for the FCC to order digital receivers in every new TV set by 2003, he trashed his own digital set-which he says broke down 15 minutes after he got it out of the box. After repeated repairs, he went on, his 52-inch TV now sits as a "$7,000 digital end table."