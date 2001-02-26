DISPELLING THE CLOUDS

Faced with community concerns over the Doppler radar his station plans to mount atop a 10-story building, Miami meteorologist Roland Steadham apparently convinced leaders that it will not only be safe, but ultimately make the community safer. Steadham, top weatherman at WTVJ-TV, told attendees at community meetings that the 14-foot Doppler setup planned for the top of the Eastern Financial Credit Union building in Huntington posed no threat to neighbors and the advance warning it provided could save lives during the hurricane season.

"This is an issue I've taken upon myself," Steadham said. The five-year veteran of the station said he'd been educating himself about Doppler radar, and when he learned that WTVJ-TV representatives had been invited to meet with community members, "I decided to go."