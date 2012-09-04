Dispatch Stations Dark on Dish

Dispatch Broadcast stations WBNS Columbus and WTHR

Indianapolis are dark for Dish Network subscribers following a retransmission

consent disagreement between the two companies.

The station sites say negotiations are ongoing.

"We will continue to negotiate in good faith, and thank

you for your support," says WBNS site 10tv.com, which suggests viewers get

their news and information on the station site or through a digital app.

Dish suggested Dispatch was not negotiating in good faith. "Dish has twice offered an extension to allow us to continue to provide these stations to our customers during the negotiations; however, Dispatch rejected those offers," said the company in a statement. "After Dispatch blocked the stations from Dish customers, Dispatch made contract proposals that they inaccurately describe as extensions. Those proposals included conditions that Dispatch knew Dish could not legally or technically fulfill. In comparison."