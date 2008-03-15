Disney's 'Wizard's' Clears 84%

Disney-ABC's new one-hour sci-fi series, Wizard's First Rule, is cleared for fall 2008 in 84% of the country and in all of the top 50 markets, the company says. That's quick work since the studio began peddling the show six weeks ago.

It will launch on Tribune stations, with weekend airings on CBS, Sinclair, Hearst-Argyle, Clear Channel, Gannett, Hubbard, Post-Newsweek, Scripps, Belo, LIN, Weigel, Sunbelt, Acme and Barrington stations.

Wizard's First Rule, based on the best-selling "Sword of Truth" series of books by Terry Goodkind, is the first hour-long adventure drama to come exclusively to syndication since Xena: Warrior Princess and Hercules ruled the genre in the late 1990s.