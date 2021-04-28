Disney’s National Geographic Creates Augmented Reality Series for Hyundai

For Hyundai, The Walt Disney Co.’s National Geographic Channel has created a co-branded augmented reality series that will let viewers experience and explore some of America’s iconic national parks.

Outside Academy--launching during National Park Week--promotes electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles from Hyundai as eco-friendly and perfect for an outdoor adventure.

The mobile AR experience (Image credit: Disney Ad Sales)

Created by Disney Advertising Sales’ National Geographic CreativeWorks unit with Hyundai, Outside Academy covers three parks, Zion, Yosemite and Great Smoky Mountains. Each edition was produced two ways. For Instagram, users can explore the parks virtually from their living rooms. On mobile devices, the experience is drivable and location enabled, informing users about the park they are visiting.

“Combining technology with creativity, we’re bringing audiences immersive ways to explore some of the most awe-inspiring national parks – whether they’re at home or visiting the locations in person – and seamlessly integrating Hyundai’s vehicles into the experience” said Andrew Messina, senior VP, Disney Advertising Sales. “We’re proud to deepen our relationship with Hyundai and continue pushing the boundaries of advertising with this first-ever co-branded AR series and offering innovative solutions to engage consumers.”

A digital destination contains content about the national parks including 360-degree presentations with multiple clickable hotspots, as well as information about Hyundai vehicles.

Outside Academy will be promoted with a full-page ad in the May issue of National Geographic magazine.

“Education for millions of students was disrupted this past year, so we partnered with National Geographic to create AR science, geography, and history lessons from three of America’s most famous national parks,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “We are also naturally integrating three of our eco-friendly vehicles that are perfect for adventure – the Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV and all-electric Ioniq 5.”

The first AR experience on Instagram featuring Zion National Park and Hyundai’s 2021 Santa Fe Hybrid launched April 25. The drivable AR experience will become available starting on Thursday, May 20.