Disney's Kim makes mission Possible
Disney Channel drew a 2.2 rating June 7 for the premiere of its new
animated series, Kim Possible.
It's the highest-rated original-series premiere in Disney Channel's 19-year
history.
Kim Possible recorded 1.8 million households and a 7.0
rating.
