Trending

Disney's figures down in 3Q

By

Revenues at The Walt Disney Co.'s broadcasting unit (the ABC network, TV
stations, ABC radio and Buena Vista Television) were down 16 percent (pro forma)
to $1.2 billion for the company's fiscal third quarter, ended June 30.

Operating income for the unit was down 69 percent to $76 million.

Disney's cable unit (ESPN Networks, Disney Channel, ABC Family, Toon Disney
and SoapNet) showed a 12 percent operating-profit drop to $212 million on a 1
percent revenue gain for the quarter to $923 million.

The two units combined, which make up Disney's Media Networks segment, showed
a 10 percemt dip in revenue and a 40 percent drop in operating profit.

For the first nine months, Media Networks' revenues were
down 7 percent to just over $7.3 billion with a 47 percent drop in operating
profit to $843 million.