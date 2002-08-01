Disney's figures down in 3Q

Revenues at The Walt Disney Co.'s broadcasting unit (the ABC network, TV

stations, ABC radio and Buena Vista Television) were down 16 percent (pro forma)

to $1.2 billion for the company's fiscal third quarter, ended June 30.

Operating income for the unit was down 69 percent to $76 million.

Disney's cable unit (ESPN Networks, Disney Channel, ABC Family, Toon Disney

and SoapNet) showed a 12 percent operating-profit drop to $212 million on a 1

percent revenue gain for the quarter to $923 million.

The two units combined, which make up Disney's Media Networks segment, showed

a 10 percemt dip in revenue and a 40 percent drop in operating profit.

For the first nine months, Media Networks' revenues were

down 7 percent to just over $7.3 billion with a 47 percent drop in operating

profit to $843 million.