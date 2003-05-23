Disney/OMD magic wears off
Media buyer OMD and The Walt Disney Co./ABC have decided not to renew a cross-platform
deal they negotiated last year valued at about $1 billion.
The deal still has another four months to run, and both sides stressed that the
decision not to renew was mutual and amicable.
It simply made more sense to let it run its course and continue to do
business through more traditional channels, such as the upfront and scatter
markets, sources said.
Meanwhile, OMD has struck a deal to spend $250 million with MTV Networks, and
sources said talks are ongoing between OMD and parent Viacom Inc.'s cross-platform
sales department, Viacom Plus, which could see the deal expanded to additional
Viacom outlets.
