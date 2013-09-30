DisneyJunior.comGets A Mobile Makeover
Disney Channels Worldwide has completely redesigned its DisneyJunior.com
site with an eye towards improving the user experience across multiple devices
and has added more than 20 new mobile games and activities for the service's 2
to 7 year old target demo.
"Kids today are growing up with a multitude of devices, so
we want them to have the richest, most consistent experience possible with
DisneyJunior.com regardless of how they're getting to the site," said Lauren
DeVillier, VP of digital media at Disney Channels Worldwide in a statement. "We
considered how, when and where kids interact with the site, and designed it to
meet those evolving needs."
Key features of the redesign include improved user interface
and navigation; optimal compatibility across tablets, smartphones and desktop
and a new tablet-first design targeted to the way preschoolers play.
Improving the way the site works on tablets was particularly
important, the company noted, because more than half of all households with
kids now own a tablet and because younger preschool kids find it easier to mobile
devices than computers.
The 20 plus new mobile optimized games and activities
include "Jake's Never Land Rescue" and "Doc's Interactive Clinic for Stuffed
Animals and Toys."
