Disney/ESPN Media Networks Dials Ericsson Executive

Old-line media networks continue to raise their mobile-programming profiles.

Disney/ESPN Media Networks said Tuesday that it tapped wireless veteran Tim Connolly for the newly created post of vice president, mobile distribution.

Connolly was most recently VP of sales and business development at mobile-phone company Ericsson.

Connolly will look for wireless opportunities for ABC Mobile, ABC News, Disney Channel and ESPN with a focus on linear mobile video, video-on-demand and wireless Web services, including striking carriage agreements and pricing and packaging the services.

He reports to senior VP of digital-video distribution Matt Murphy.