Disney/ABC Set To Eliminate 175 Jobs

The Disney/ABC Television Group will begin to lay off about 175 staffers tomorrow in a move to shift resources towards the new digital ways viewers are consuming content.

"As technological advances continue to alter the competitive landscape and viewer habits, it's incumbent upon us to stay ahead of the curve," the company said in a statement. "To that end, we've undergone a review of our organizational structures and processes, and have re-imagined and realigned certain areas and functions to gain efficiencies and better position us for future growth."

The 175 positions represent about 2% of a workforce of ABC/Disney's 7,600 staffers.

Over the next weeks, the layoffs will take place mainly in the operations area and at the owned station group. While positions are being eliminated now, other jobs requiring different skill sets are likely to need to be filled in the future.