Disney/ABC Realigns Communications

Disney/ABC is restructuring its broadcast and cable communications division to coordinate its message across channels and dayparts.

It has created six departments by function: Entertainment Communications, Communications Resources, Kids Communications, News Communications, Corporate Communications and International Communications. Each will be headed by a senior VP or VP, reporting directly to Kevin Brockman, senior VP, communications.

Remaining in key posts are vets Jeffrey Schneider, VP, ABC News Communications, who will continue to oversee that area, and Julie Hoover, VP, corporate communications.

Schneider oversees communications forGood Morning America,World News Tonight,20/20, Primetime and Nightline, as well as ABC News Radio, ABC News Now and ABC News.com.

Hoover heads up communications for government and labor relations, affiliate relations, sales, marketing, research and community outreach, as well as ABC Radio and the owned TV stations.

Nicole Nichols, VP, media relations, will be SVP, entertainment communications, Disney-ABC Television Group, responsible for ABC Entertainment, Touchstone Television, ABC Daytime, ABC Family, and SOAPnet;

Sharon Williams, VP, media relations, ABC TV Network, will be SVP, communications resources, coordinating support divisions including photography and new media; broadcast and ratings publicity, editorial services, talent relations, and business management;

Patti McTeague, VP, media relations, Disney-ABC Cable Networks Group, will be VP, kids communications, Disney-ABC Cable Networks Group, overseeing communications for Disney Channel Worldwide, Toon Disney, JETIX, Playhouse Disney, ABC Kids, and Walt Disney TV Animation;

Siobhan Kenny, VP, branded TV communications, for Europe, Middle East and Africa, will become acting head of international communications.

