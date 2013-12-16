Disney XD Taps Buhaj as GM and Programming Chief

Marc Buhaj has been named senior VP of programming and general manager for Disney XD, the network announced Monday.

In his new role, Buhaj, who succeeds David Levine in the top post at Disney XD, will oversee programming for the kids' cabler in the U.S. across all platforms. He will also provide programming and content-development support to Disney XD channels worldwide.

"Marc has an expansive background in kids TV, spanning programming strategy, content creation and global acquisitions," said Disney Channels Worldwide President and CEO Gary Marsh in a statement. "He is a fresh, innovative thinker who will bring new insights onto our team as we continue to build the Disney XD brand."

Buhaj joined the Mouse House in 2007 and most recently served as senior VP of international original series and co-productions at Disney Television Animation.

Levine has been appointed VP of programming, production and strategic development for Disney Channels Europe, Middle East and Africa.