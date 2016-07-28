Disney XD Up for Season Two of ‘Walk the Prank’

Disney XD has ordered a second season of Walk the Prank, a series that blends scripted comedy with hidden-camera gags. The series has reached 35.4 million viewers, says the cable network, including 13.2 million kids 6-14 and 6.3 million boys 6-14 on Disney XD and Disney Channel.

Walk the Prank is also Disney XD's No. 1 series on VOD (6.6 million viewer engagements) and in terms of unique visitors to the network’s mobile app (2.6 million video starts by 425,000 unique visitors), said Disney XD. Clips from the series have totaled over 38 million views to date on Disney XD's YouTube channel.

The single-camera series follows a team of practical jokers who create pranks for their online hidden-camera show. The stars are Cody Veith, Bryce Gheisar, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Brandon Severs and Tobie Windham. Production will resume this fall.

Walk the Prank was created and executive produced by Adam Small (Mad TV) and Trevor Moore (Whitest Kids U' Know). The series is from Horizon Productions.