Disney XD Bags Unscripted ‘Walk the Prank’ Comedy

Disney XD has ordered the comedy series Walk the Prank, which “blends comedic storytelling with hidden camera reality pranks,” according to the network. Created by Adam Small (MAD TV, Jamie Kennedy Experiment) and Trevor Moore (Whitest Kids U Know), Walk the Prank will begin production in January and is scheduled to premiere in 2016.

"We are confident that Adam and Trevor will give Disney XD one-of-a-kind storytelling and unscripted surprises with the pranks," said Adam Bonnett, executive VP, original programming, Disney Channels Worldwide. "We are lucky to be in business with these creators and ready to 'Walk the Prank' with them!"

The single-camera series follows a team of practical jokers who create over-the-top pranks for an online hidden camera show. Cast members include Cody Veith and Bryce Gheisar.

Cable net Disney XD targets kids age 6-11, and boys in particular.