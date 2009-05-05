Disney XD Renews ‘Aaron Stone’

Disney XD, Walt Disney’s tween male targeting channel, has ordered a second season of action adventure series Aaron Stone. The series will begin production on season two in June.

The network also ordered multicamera sitcom Viper Slap (working title). The series follows a teenager, Ryan Hayes, who gets the chance to become the guitarist of his favorite rock band, Viper Slap. The series will follow Hayes as he tries to help the band he idolizes make a comeback.