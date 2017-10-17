Disney XD to Preview ‘Big Hero 6’ Series After ‘Baymax’ TV Movie

Disney XD will preview two episodes of its new Big Hero 6 The Series on Nov. 20 following the premiere of the one-hour movie Baymax Returns, featuring the robot character from the popular animated theatrical film.

After the film appears, two full-length episodes of the series will be made available exclusively on the DisneyNow app and Disney XD VOD. A customizable, interactive virtual assistant called “Pocket Baymax” also launches on DisneyNow on Nov. 20.

The series is schedule to debut on Disney XD in early 2018. Baymax short will roll out every Friday for six consecutive weeks on Disney XD, the DisneyNow app and Disney XD YouTube.

The movie series and shorts will roll out worldwide on Disney XD and Disney Channels.

The series will continue the adventures of the characters from the film Big Hero Six, including Baymax, Hiro and his team. The Walt Disney Studios Animation film took in $657 in worldwide box office ticket sales.

Reprising their roles are Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass, Ryan Potter as Hiro, Scott Adsit as Baymax and Marvel Comics’s Stan Lee as Fred’s Dad. Recurring guest voices include Andy Richter.

Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi, the team behind the Emmy Award-winning Disney Channel series Kim Possible, serve as executive producers. Filippi also serves as supervising director.