Disney Working With Affinity Solutions To Gain Insights Into Retail Behavior

The Walt Disney Co. said it is working with Affinity Solutions to provide advertisers with real-time insights into consumer purchase activity.

Affinity Solution draws data on spending behavior from its access to debut and credit card transactions.

“Taking this next step with Affinity Solutions will allow Disney to not only deliver unique insights from our proprietary Audience Graph, but also leverage granular, historic consumer purchase data to better serve advertisers,” said Dana McGraw, senior VP of data and measurement science at Disney. “This extension of our data capabilities will open new doors for brands, allowing them better planning, targeting, outcomes measurement and optimization across our platforms.”

Disney will manage the use of Affinity’s data across all of its media properties. Brands will be able to use Disney’s clean room facilities to make queries and access reports based on the Affinity data.

“We are proud to collaborate with Disney to provide advertisers with a real-time understanding of spending behaviors enabling more meaningful campaign outcomes across Disney properties, not only proving the value of their investment but also increasing it,” said Damian Garbaccio, chief marketing & business officer at Affinity Solutions.

Affinity Solutions had already been working with the National Retail Federation. The new deal with Disney will create new marketing capabilities for retailers through Disney properties.

“This offering from Disney Advertising and Affinity Solutions creates incredible opportunities for retailers as they will have access to the best commerce data for each of their media use cases across the most innovative media ecosystem,” said Mark Mathews, executive director of research at the National Retail Federation.