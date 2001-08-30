Disney wins weekend kids race

Disney's One Saturday Morning Lineup led ABC to victory in the weekend kids ratings race.

Led by Recess-2, ABC's Saturday morning lineup on Aug. 25 averaged a network-best 2.0 rating/10 share in kids 2-11 and 810,000 viewers in the 2-11 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research. Recess-2 was the highest-rated show among kids 2-11 with a 3.6 rating, its strongest rating since March 31.

Kids WB! and CBS' Nick Jr. lineup finished tied for second with identical 1.9/9 averages in kids 2-11.

- Joe Schlosser