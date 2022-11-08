Disney Unit Promotes Kevin Plumb to Senior VP Media Engineering
Exec was VP at Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution
Kevin Plumb was promoted to senior VP, media engineering at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.
Plumb, who had been VP of media engineering and international operations for DMED, will lead the design, engineering and implementation of the systems that create, produce and distribute Disney content through a variety of linear and digital distribution channels.
He is taking on a role that was open after David Johnson moved to lead the technical services team at DMED and reports directly to DMED CTO Aaron LeBerge.
"Kevin is an incredibly talented engineer with experience across multiple roles and disciplines, who has been a critical part of hugely complex technology projects for our Company. His technical acumen, problem-solving, and innovative mindset make him qualified to excel in this new role,” said LeBerge.
In 25 years at Disney, Plumb has also held engineering and operations roles at ABC, ABC News and ESPN. ■
