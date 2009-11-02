Disney TV Animation Taps Gamble

Kevin Gamble has been named veep of development for Disney Television Animation.

He'll

work on the creative development of toon shorts and series for Disney

Channel, Disney XD and other Mouse TV platforms. He reports to Eric

Coleman, senior veep of original series for the division.

Gamble

joins Disney after most recently serving as veep of production and

creative for Classic Media, which controls a number of vintage

animation properties. He's worked on such TV toons as Reboot, Max

Steel and the revival of George of the Jungle.

He's also the co-creator of the long-running video podcast Tiki Bar TV.