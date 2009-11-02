Disney TV Animation Taps Gamble
Kevin Gamble has been named veep of development for Disney Television Animation.
He'll
work on the creative development of toon shorts and series for Disney
Channel, Disney XD and other Mouse TV platforms. He reports to Eric
Coleman, senior veep of original series for the division.
Gamble
joins Disney after most recently serving as veep of production and
creative for Classic Media, which controls a number of vintage
animation properties. He's worked on such TV toons as Reboot, Max
Steel and the revival of George of the Jungle.
He's also the co-creator of the long-running video podcast Tiki Bar TV.
