Disney TV Animation Chief Exiting

Walt Disney Television Animation (WDTVA) President Barry Blumberg announced his resignation Monday prior to the upcoming restructuring of the group and its integration into Disney Channel Worldwide.

Blumberg, who reported to Disney Media Networks Co-Chair and Disney-ABC Television Group President Anne Sweeney, will remain with the company through the end of January.

Blumberg headed development and production for television series, series-based theatrical releases, and series-based video premieres/compilations.

Among his accomplishments, Blumberg oversaw the creation and production of Disney’s Kim Possible, an Emmy winning series that was the first original WDTVA animated series to premiere on Disney Channel.

Blumberg joined the company in 1994.