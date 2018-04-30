Disney to Develop Shows for Twitter

The Walt Disney Co. and Twitter announced a new agreement to create live content and advertising opportunities from across the entire Disney portfolio on the Twitter platform.

As part of the new deal, Twitter and ESPN will announce specific live shows in development this week at their NewFront presentations.

“Bringing together the best brands in sports, news and entertainment is something only The Walt Disney Co. can deliver,” said Justin Connolly, executive vice president, affiliate sales & marketing, Disney and ESPN Media Networks. “Through this new agreement, participants from across the company will have the opportunity to create experiences unique to Twitter that will extend their brands in meaningful ways.

"This includes compelling live content across our entire portfolio that can reach and appeal to all types of audiences at scale on their platform,” Connolly added.

“Now more than ever, social platforms are putting a major focus on and investment in sports-related content,” said Travis Howe, senior vice president, platform ad sales strategy & global operations, ESPN. “It is the new primary vehicle driving digital experiences to grow and engage audiences. The insights to be gained will be invaluable as we continue to serve the right content and the right ads to the right people. We look forward to announcing specific shows in development with Twitter this week at our respective NewFront presentations.”