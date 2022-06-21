Disney To Bring Three Off-Network Series to Syndication This Fall

Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution is bringing three off-network shows to national broadcast syndication this fall: sitcom American Housewife will air seven days a week starting September 12, while one-hour dramas 9-1-1 and The Rookie will debut in weekend syndication on September 17.

American Housewife has been sold to stations from such TV station groups as Allen Media Group, Bahakel, CBS, Cox, Gray, Hearst, Hubbard, Lockwood, Mission, Nexstar, Scripps, Sinclair, Standard Media Group, Tegna, Weigel and more.

The show stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, a wife and mother of three. Diedrich Bader plays her husband, Greg, and their three children are Taylor (Meg Donnelly), Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) and Anna-Kat (Julia Butters/Julia Eisenberg). Katie also relies on her close-knit group of friends: Angela (Carly Hughes), Doris (Ali Wong), Tami (Holly Robinson-Peete) and J.D. (Jake Choi).

American Housewife aired on ABC from 2016 to 2021. It was created by Sarah Dunn and produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, and Kapital Entertainment. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz served as showrunners and executive producers along with Dunn and Aaron Kaplan.

9-1-1, headed into its sixth season on Fox, will launch on weekends this fall on stations owned by such groups as ABC, Cox, Gray, Hearst, Nexstar, Scripps, Sinclair, Tegna, Weigel and more. The show – which stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt – is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers. Bradley Buecker serves as an executive producer and director. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bassett, Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers.

Similarly, The Rookie is going to stations in weekend syndication as well. The show, which stars Nathan Fillion, is sold to stations owned by ABC, CBS, Cox, Gray, Hearst, Nexstar, Scripps, Sinclair, Tegna and other groups. The show is entering its fifth season on ABC this fall.

Alexi Hawley is creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature, which is part of Disney Television Studios.