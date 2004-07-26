Disney Is Suite on Boys

Disney Channel is adding a live-action comedy aimed at bringing more boys to the network. The Suite Life will star identical twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse as 11-year-olds living in a posh Boston hotel suite with their mom, who is the hotel’s lounge singer. The new comedy debuts in 2005.

Disney Channel recently debuted Phil of the Future, about a boy from the future who gets stuck in present day. The Suite Life and Phil help balance out Disney’s live-action roster, which includes shows with strong girl appeal, such as Lizzie McGuire and That’s So Raven.