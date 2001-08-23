Disney Saturday a.m. scores big
ABC's Disney's One Saturday Morning kids lineup posted its best effort in three months and shot down rival networks on Saturday Aug. 13.
ABC's morning schedule averaged a network-best 2.4 rating in kids 2-11 on Aug. 13, according to Nielsen Media Research. The WB came in second with a 1.8, followed by Fox and CBS at a 1.5. The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh was the weekend's highest rated series in kids 2-11 among the broadcast competition, averaging a 3.3 rating.
ABC also won the morning in total viewers with a 2.3 million average. - Joe Schlosser
