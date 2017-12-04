Disney Resumes Talks About Buying Fox Assets—Reports

The Walt Disney Co. is again expressing interested in buying media assets from 21st Century Fox, according to media reports.

Fox is also reportedly talking to Comcast about assets including some cable entertainment networks, studio business and international holdings.



The Murdoch family, which holds a controlling interest in 21st Century Fox, would retain its sports, news and broadcast businesses. They are expected to make a decision about whether or not to make a deal by the end of the year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The possibility of a major acquisition by a big media company was made more problematic by the Justice Department’s decision to file a lawsuit challenging AT&T’s proposed acquisition of Time Warner.

Other companies that might be interested in Fox’s assets could be Sony Corp. and Verizon Communications.



