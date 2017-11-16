Report: Comcast Interested In Acquiring Fox Assets

A week after reporting that The Walt Disney Co. was in talks to acquire assets from 21st Century Fox, CNBC is now saying that Comcast has approached Fox about buying assets.

CNBC, owned by Comcast, says like Disney, Comcast is interested in Fox’s entertainment cable networks and movie and TV studio operations.

The talks are ongoing, according to the business news channel.

Neither Disney nor Fox acknowledged the talks during their earnings calls last week.