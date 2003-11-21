Disney Reports $79M 4Q Operating Loss

The Walt Disney Co.’s broadcasting division posted a $79 million operating loss for the fourth fiscal quarter, ended Sept. 30, versus a $23 million loss for the same period a year ago. Revenue was up 6% to $1.2 billion.

For Disney’s full fiscal year, broadcasting posted a profit of $37 million, versus a $37 million loss for 2002, while revenues were up 7% to $5.4 billion. For the quarter, cable division revenues were up 11% to $1.4 billion, with a 122% gain in operating income to $377 million.

For the full fiscal year, cable revenues were up 18% to $5.5 billion with a 15% revenue operating income gain to almost $1.2 billion.