Disney Promotes TV Movie on Big Screen
Disney Channel made its first foray into in-theater ads for its TV shows, according to on-screen ad company Screenvision.
To promote its original movie, CampRock, which will debut on the channel June 20, Disney Channel began running a 30-second spot over the weekend in Screenvision's "premium pod," the last spot before the previews begin.
The spots are airing before all PG and G movies, including The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and Kung Fu Panda, on more than 14,000 screens.
Other channels using Screenvision to plug their TV shows include MTV, ABC, Fox, HBO and Showtime.
