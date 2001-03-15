Disney plans interactive Academy Awards

Disney Internet Group and ABC present the first interactive Academy Awards telecast, enabling fans to interact with the live events on March 25.

Enhanced TV elements related to the Academy Awards will be accessible via www.oscar.com, including: a "Predict the Winner" game awarding points for correctly predicting winners in each award category, with top scorers eligible for prizes; interactive polls, and a "push channel" of synchronized enhanced graphics,

live polls and movie trivia related to what's happening during the awards ceremony. - Richard Tedesco