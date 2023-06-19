Disney Pitching New Women’s Sports Advertising Package

Disney Advertising said it is offering advertisers a new women’s spots package its calling Level Up.

With women’s sports driving an increasing number of viewers, Disney’s Level Up package includes programming on linear, streaming and addressable platforms, plus on-site events and thought-leadership opportunities.

Disney ‘calls it a “first-of-its-kind opportunity for brands to join the power of women’s sports,” and said it was designed to be multi-platform and multi-partner.

Deals would include custom integrations and interactive ads during live games, as well as visibility on the ACC and SEC networks.

“With year-round women's sports programming, Disney aired over 33,000 hours in 2022 alone and this isn't new to us – we've been doing it for decades. Marquee live events on Disney platforms include the NCAA women’s basketball championship and a suite of ascending women’s college sports (gymnastics, softball, etc.), Grand Slam tennis, WNBA, and more. There is no better place for brands to invest their dollars if they’re looking to support women’s athletics and now with Level Up, Disney has revolutionized the way in which they can do so,” the company said.