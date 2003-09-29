Disney Outlets to Promote Redesigned $20 Bill

It may look like funny money, but that new green, peach and blue $20 bill is

the real article, and sources said the U.S. Treasury is spending an estimated

500,000 of them ($10 million) on The Walt Disney Co. media properties over two weeks in early

October to get the word out.

Get-the-word-outlets included in the deal are the broadcast network (prime

time, daytime, news and sports), ABC Family, ESPN, Buena Vista Television

syndicated shows, A&E Network and The History Channel.

In addition to spots, there are several product-integration elements, sort of.

Meredith Vieira will talk up the new bill on The View and Who Wants to

be a Millionaire.

Live with Regis and Kelly will also do a "Host Chat" segment on the bill.

The campaign kicks off Oct. 9, the day the new bill is released to the

public. ABC Unlimited and MediaEdge:cia negotiated the deal.