Disney Orders Season Threes For ‘Stuck in the Middle,’ ‘Bunk’d’ and ‘Walk the Prank

A trio of comedy series for kids age 6-14 have received third season orders from Disney. Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle, from executive producer Linda Videtti Figueiredo, Disney Channel’s Bunk’d, from executive producer Pamela Eells O’Connell, and Disney XD's Walk the Prank, from executive producers Adam Small and Trevor Moore, have new seasons in the works. Production on each will resume in the fall.



Single-camera comedy Stuck in the Middle stars Jenna Ortega as middle child Harley Diaz, in a household bustling with seven kids. Episodes from season two will premiere weekly on Fridays beginning Sept. 15 on Disney Channel and VOD.



Live-action comedy Bunk’d follows siblings Emma, Ravi and Zuri Ross as they leave their New York City penthouse for Camp Kikiwaka, a summer camp in Maine. Season three finds the Ross kids arriving after several cabins were lost to fire. Upon learning that the camp's owner, Gladys, has absconded with the insurance money, the kids team up to save the camp.



Walk the Prank blends scripted comedy with hidden-camera pranks. It follows a team of professional pranksters, Chance and his brother Herman and their best friends Bailey and Dusty, along with Dusty's Uncle Will, who pull off good-natured tricks to capture reactions for their online hidden-camera show.



Cody Veith stars as Chance.



A special Walk the Prank: NFL Edition premieres Saturday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. on Disney XD. Season two starts Monday, Oct. 2 on Disney XD.