Disney Channel Brings Back ‘Bug Juice’

Disney Channel is bringing back its Bug Juice docu-series series, capturing the unscripted adventures of kids at ages 10-12 as they head to summer camp. Production is underway in Waterford, Maine. The show is scheduled to debut in early 2018.

Bug Juice is produced by Evolution Media, which also created and produced the original version of the series.

"Bug Juice took viewers on a journey of adventure and self-discovery. Now, nearly two decades later, we are thrilled to be back in Maine at Camp Waziyatah with the creative team from Evolution Media and many of the same crew members who produced the original series," said Susette Hsiung, executive VP, production, Disney Channels Worldwide.

The series is executive produced by Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Tina Gazzero Clapp and Toni Gallagher. Ross, Clapp and Gallagher were involved in the production of the original series.

The first season of the original Bug Juice, which borrows its name from the sweet punch often served at summer camp, took place at Camp Waziyatah. The second season was filmed at Camp Highlander in Horse Shoe, North Carolina; and the third season took place at Brush Ranch Camp in Tererro, New Mexico.