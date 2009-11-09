Disney Orders More ‘Jonas'

Disney Channel has ordered a second season of comedy Jonas, starring The Jonas Brothers. The network has also tapped two new executive producers for the series, Lester Lewis (The Office) and Paul Hoen (Cheetah Girls One World).

The second season of Jonas will debut in mid-2010 on the cabler.

"We couldn't ask for a more collaborative or creative partnership than we have with the Jonas Brothers - and the success of our first season of Jonas speaks for itself," said Gary Marsh, president of entertainment for Disney Channels Worldwide. "As we build on that success in a second season, we are thrilled to add the extraordinary creative talents of Lester Lewis and Paul Hoen to the producing team."

In its 8:30 p.m. Sunday timeslot, Jonas has been the top program on all of television among kids 6-11 and 9-14, two of its target demos.