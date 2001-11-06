Disney online units cut more jobs

ABCNews.com has laid off an

unspecified number of workers in the second job cutback at the online news

operation this year as part of a larger round of layoffs at Walt Disney Internet

Group.

An ABCNews.com spokeswoman confirmed a Web report about

the layoffs, but declined to provide the number of people affected.

ABC laid off the entire staff of its unsuccessful Go.com portal in January, with ABCNews.com layoffs following in February.

ABC officially shut down its Mr. ShowBiz site

, as it previously announced it would.

Press reports put the number of employees laid off by

the Disney Web group at 125, with 25 of those at ABCNews.com.

'ABCNews.com has realized efficiencies from better integration with the ABC

News Television Group,' the ABCNews.com spokeswoman said, 'and is able to

produce the site at current content levels with a smaller team.'

Representatives of the Walt Disney Internet Group were unavailable to confirm

the reports of the additional layoffs.

The layoffs come on the heels of cutbacks at ABC.com that eliminated 85% of its staff. - Richard Tedesco