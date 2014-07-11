Disney Nets Grab Some Heat From ‘Frozen’

Looking to capture some of the heat of the animated theatrical blockbuster Frozen, Disney has created a video featuring the stars of Disney Channel and Disney XD singing one of the films hit songs.

The new version of Do You Want to Build a Showman will debut July 18 on Radio Disney. The music video will premiere on the Watch Disney Channel app on July 18 and on the Disney Channel on July 20.

The video on part of a weekend of Frozen programming events on Disney Channel. Actor Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf the Snowman, will host the channel on July 18, which features new episodes of Dog With A Blog, Girl Meets World , Phineas and Ferb and Wander Over Yonder. Gad will also lead a sing along with songs from the Frozen soundtrack, including Do You Want to Build a Snowman, For the First Time in Forever, Love is an Open Door, Reindeers Are Better Than People, In Summer and the ubiquitous Let It Go.

The video features 26 stars of Disney TV series.

"We have a remarkably talented group who, in their approach to this cover song, kept the heartfelt beauty of the original but transformed it into a duet as an ode to friendship." Steven Vincent, VP Music and Soundtracks, Disney Channel, said in a statement. "They were asked to sing live with no pre-recording, so the session became like a big party with a group of friends singing their hearts out and having fun together to deliver a project that ultimately encourages young viewers to express their feelings, to participate in interactive ways and to share their creativity and talents."

Frozen has been a surprisingly strong performer. At the box office, the firm is now the record setter for an animated feature and the No. 4 picture of all time. Disney has struggled to keep up with demand for Frozen products and Frozen attractions are drawing long lines at Disney theme parks. A Frozen version of Disney on Ice is in the works and Frozen’s Elsa has been a character on ABC’s Once Upon A Time.

Recorded and filmed at the Jim Henson Studios in Hollywood, Disney Channel's Do You Want to Build a Snowman? song and music video features lead vocals by: Sabrina Carpenter (Girl Meets World), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World), Kelli Berglund (Lab Rats), Piper Curda (I Didn't Do It), Jordan Fisher (Teen Beach Movie), Grace Phipps (Teen Beach Movie), Olivia Holt (I Didn't Do It), Tyrel Jackson Williams (Lab Rats), Leigh-Allyn Baker (The 7D, Good Luck Charlie) and Kevin Chamberlin (Jessie), with featured harmonies by: Dylan Riley Snyder (Kickin' It), Peyton Clark (I Didn't Do It) and Jake Short (Mighty Med). They join a choir composed of (in alphabetical order): Karan Brar (Jessie), Joey Bragg (Liv and Maddie), Sarah Gilman (I Didn't Do It), Leo Howard (Kickin' It), Candice Huckeba (Radio Disney), Skai Jackson (Jessie), Peyton List (Jessie), Blake Michael (Dog With A Blog), Austin North (I Didn't Do It), Bradley Steven Perry (Mighty Med), Morgan Tompkins (Radio Disney), Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Liv and Maddie) and Maddy Whitby (Radio Disney).